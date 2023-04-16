CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Sunday, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival (WVIHF) held its monthly Fritti Sunday fundraiser in Clarksburg.

A “Fritti” is a fried dough ring that is covered in sugar, and it became an easy to make staple for Italian communities growing up in W.Va.

Fritti Sunday is held on the 3rd Sunday of every month in front of the WVIHF office, located at 304 West Main Street in downtown Clarksburg.

“You get to see a lot of the same faces every month. We have a lot of our regulars, today especially. I don’t know if it’s the awesome weather we’re having, but we’ve had a lot of new people that cannot wait to come back on May 21 when we’re here next,” Benjamin Defazio, WVIHF volunteer, said.

West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Fritti Sunday. (WBOY Image)

All proceeds raised during Sunday’s event goes towards the 44th annual WVIHF, which kicks off during a 3-day event on Labor Day weekend.

The Italian Heritage Festival Annual Spring Gala will be held on April 29, 2023 and along with being a more formal event, participants will have the chance to meet the new Regina Maria for 2023, who will crown her Queen and announce who is on her royal court for the WVIHF.

