West Virginia Junior College Bridgeport location introduces new nursing program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport campus of West Virginia Junior College is introducing a new program in the spring.

The college will begin a Registered Nursing program that will correlate with its Licensed Practical Nursing program, which according to officials with the college, has had a 100 percent pass rate since 2015.

The new program was introduced to fit the increasing demand for nurses in the area. Staff members said that the college lends itself well to preparing its students for the workforce.

“Our teachers do give one-on-one attention. We have small class sizes and do stay over and give free tutoring. People come early, and we do get to know our students one-on-one, so that’s one vital difference between our program and other programs,” said Medical Director Pam Wilson.

The program is set to allow students to gain access into the field quickly and allow them to experience career options such as a travel, school or psychiatric nurse. Officials explain that as long as students are able to pass the National Council Licensure Exam Examination for Registered Nurses’ (NCLEX-RN).

This will be an 18 month program with the first graduates set to finish in December 2021. Those who would like to request more information about the program or learn how to apply, click here.