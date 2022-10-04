CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A four-legged officer from Harrison County with a nose for sniffing-out drug dealers traveled to Alpena, Michigan on Monday.

Clarksburg Police Department’s Sgt. Laura McGlone and K-9 Ion, are getting some specialized training at the 2022 National Association of Professional Canine Handlers (NAPCH) Conference.

Ion with the Clarksburg Police Vehicle (Courtesy: K9Ion Facebook)

NAPCH offers expert training in all K-9 areas, including legal updates, decoy aggression, K-9 Health Vet updates as well as a smoke house, rappelling tower, traffic stops, vehicle chases, live gun range, FATS machine and night training, if desired.

This is the 17th annual national workshop held in Aplena, which is being help from Oct. 1 to 6 this year. On Tuesday, NAPCH provided a steak dinner, awards presentations and raffles at the River Club.

After day one of the conference, Ion got to have some fun at the beach for doing a good job in his training. On day two, he did a great job again, so he got to go to Partridge Point Park on Thunder Bay and the Island Park in Alpena as a reward.

Ion enjoying his reward (Courtesy: K9Ion Facebook)

Ion at the Beach (Courtesy: K9Ion Facebook)

If interested in knowing the time of training events over the course of the five conference days, you can find more information here.