CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than three dozen postal workers from across West Virginia gathered in Clarksburg on Friday to bring attention to their concerns.

The group said that poor working conditions related to staffing shortages, being overworked and having to endure harassment and bullying from management were the reasons for the protest. The group, which met at the U.S. Postal Service location on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, said this is a nationwide problem.

“We have to let the public know because if the public notices that it’s taking longer to get their mail, they need to let their representatives know to hold the Postal Service accountable for what’s going on,” said Sinikka Melvin, President, WV Postal Workers Union.

Protestors at the USPS on Emily Drive in Clarksburg on Friday

Tracy Mullennex, a representative of the APWU’s Young Members Committee from Clarksburg also told 12 News that the group wants to put a stop to the Postmaster General’s 10-year plan which will “eventually demolish the postal service. Especially for Rural America,” by closing smaller post offices.

The union said it has already met with Congressman Alex Mooney and Senator Joe Manchin about their concerns.

The APWU website says, “We are speaking up together to demand dignity and respect from postal management so that we can end the short-staffing crisis, stop toxic management practices, and keep delivering a strong public Postal Service.”

12 News has reached out to the Postal Service for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.