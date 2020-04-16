West Virginia Primary Election affected by COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.VA.- Primary elections are coming up, but with COVID-19 taking over, things are going look a little different this year.

Elections have already been moved to June 9 and local voting sites may be moved to larger spaces to make voting easier during times of social distancing. Many will also be voting through absentee ballots instead of at actual polls, to avoid having to be in crowded spaces.

Those running for office have traded in gaining support through dinners and events for online campaigning and billboards and signs. Officials explained that this is unlike anything they have ever seen before and they are not sure what the outcome will be for anyone.

“We will see how it turns out on June 9th. It’ll be very interesting because this is the first time that I know of that West Virginia has ever had an election this way, so we’ll see how it goes,” said Clarksburg Mayor, Ryan Kennedy.

City officials explained that they hope to have more information about voting locations in the near future. To learn more about absentee voting, click here.