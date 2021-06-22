West Virginia Secretary of State’s offices re-open to the public

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office re-opened its physical locations across the state on Tuesday.

The re-opening includes the North Central West Virginia Business Hub and Regional Office in Clarksburg, as well as, the other locations in Charleston and Martinsburg.

Some flyers and brochures at the regional office in Clarksburg

The office can now do business without the need of an appointment, but appointments can still be made.

“We’re excited to be open. Masks are still optional, but we’re open to the public. You do not have to have an appointment to come in. So, we are open for business,” Mike Queen, Deputy Chief for the West Virginia Secretary of State.

The hub helps people register a business in a “one-stop shop” location in as little as two hours.

