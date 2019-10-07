West Virginia senators make donation to local airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have donated more than 2.7 million dollars to North Central West Virginia Airport.

This donation money comes from the Department of Transportation Essential Air Service and is part of a partnership between the airport and SkyWest Airlines.

This will provide 12 round trips per week to both Chicago and Washington D.C. airports.

Both Manchin and Capito said that they are happy to fund the airport as it is a great source of economic activity within the state.