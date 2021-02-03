West Virginia teachers receive grants to further local STEM education

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three local teachers have received grants to help students further their education during the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Education has awarded grants of up to $1,000 to teachers across the state for materials that can be used in the classroom or technology that students can use at home. This is through the STEM-minded Educator Program.

These STEM-focused grants were awarded to Sydney Tennant of Nutter Fort Primary School, Colleen Driscoll of North View Elementary School, and Taya Trent of Johnson Elementary School.

“A lot of lab activities and materials with STEM and activities; we really wanted teachers to have the abilities to buy them because they’re ones you can use lots of times,” said Joey Wiseman, Executive Director of Middle and Secondary Learning with the WV Department of Education.

A total of 86 educators across the state received these grants.