CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg woman was arrested after police say a child was found unattended, wearing only a diaper and t-shirt on Tuesday.

Officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to the call, which came from the area of Laurel Drive in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Desiree Corder

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with a witness who stated that the 3-year-old child had come to her apartment; Desiree Corder, 26, of Clarksburg, was supposed to be in the care of the child at that time, officers said.

At that point, officers attempted to make contact with Corder, who did not answer despite officers “announcing [themselves] multiple times,” and officers located Corder “laying in her bed” with a 7-month-old infant, according to the complaint.

When asked, Corder “was unaware that [the 3-year-old] was not at the residence,” and officers also observed “a small bag” sitting on the night stance which contained a substance Corder “stated was ‘ice’,” officers said. The substance later tested positive as meth, according to the complaint.

After being read her Miranda rights, Corder said that “she had smoked ‘ice’ and she stated it was earlier that day,” according to the complaint.

Also at the residence, officers located a box containing presumed marijuana, officers said.

Corder has been charged with two counts of child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.