West Virginia’s only Shakespeare troupe performs at the Clarksburg Amp

Harrison
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An interactive Shakespeare troupe performed at the Clarksburg Amphitheater Sunday evening.

The Rustic Mechanicals’ performed Shakespeare’s “As You Like it,” giving the Amp it’s first interactive play.

“We wanted the Rustic Mechanicals’ out, we wanted to offer something different to the public, something that was not a concert or a movie but actually a live-action play,” said Tessa Fazzini, Recreation Coordinator for Clarksburg City Parks.

After a great turnout, officials said they’d love to host the Rustic Mechanicals’ at the amphitheater for more interactive theater performances in the future.

