CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The majority of the costumes you’ll see while out trick-or-treating are a sign of what’s popular in today’s culture, though it does seem as though some classics always make a comeback on Oct. 31.

12 News asked the assistant manager of Clarksburg’s Spirit Halloween, Kelly Lightner, to see what the majority of shoppers are planning to be.

“One of the big ones has been the Ghost Face from Scream we’re like almost completely sold out of adults and kids. We had a lot of extra for kids too. Megan has been very popular as kind of an interesting random one, particularly with the kids. We’ve had a lot of Barbie of course,” Lightner said.

Though Spirit Halloween carries a wide selection, some people have their own ideas for their Halloween attire.

“Probably something my son made. He makes a bunch of latex masks, so I’ll probably end up putting one of those on. I’m scary enough by myself,” Ross Misner, a Clarksburg resident, said.

After all the tricks and treats of Halloween are run dry, Spirit Halloween holds a massive store-wide sale on Nov. 1-2 to help clear out its inventory and get people ready for next year.