CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Searchlights in Clarksburg are often visible from Interstate 79 on Friday and Saturday nights, but if you’re not from Clarksburg, you might not know why they are there.

A searchlight was added to the top of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in 2018 as part of the restoration project on the more than 100-year-old theater. The light projects four beams into the sky on nights where there are particularly big performances or shows at the theater.

The lights are visible from I-79 and U.S. Route 50, even though the interstate is more than three miles away from the theater at 444 W Pike Street.

The searchlights were unveiled during the Clarksburg Christmas Parade in 2018, not long after the theater reopened.

The Robinson Grand’s searchlight when it was unveiled in 2018 (Courtesy: City of Clarksburg)

That restoration brought the theater back to life after being for vacant several years. The City of Clarksburg, which acquired the theater in 2014, added all new stage rigging, lighting, orchestra pit, sound systems and more, in addition to the searchlight, according to the theater’s website.

Five years later, the Robinson Grand is going strong and has several upcoming shows, including:

The theater is also showing several Christmas movies over the next month, including “DIE HARD “Die Hard” (1988), “White Christmas” (1954) and “The Polar Express” (2004).