CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Once Christmas has come and gone, you might wonder what happens to retailers’ Christmas stock. The best outcome for retailers is that it gets sold, which is why stores often have those big post-holiday sales.

Otherwise, stores might repack it and store it for later, return it to the vendor, sell it to an outlet or donate it to charity. However, there are obstacles to each of these methods:

Keeping inventory for later requires money for storage space.

Stores don’t always have return clauses in their contracts with the vendors.

Donating inventory to charity or selling it to an outlet can decrease the brand value of the store or undercut its sales.

Avery Dennison, a labeling and packaging company, estimates that $163 billion worth of inventory is discarded each year. This represents the worst outcome both from a business and waste perspective.

What to do with excess inventory is such a problem that a whole industry has sprung up to address it. Optoro, for instance, is a Washington D.C. tech company that manages and resells retailers’ excess merchandise.

Regardless, the best course of action for retailers is to order the appropriate amount of goods in the first place.