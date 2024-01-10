SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — There are a ton of furry friends looking for their “furever” homes at the Humane Society of Harrison County (HSHC). As of Jan. 10, no gifted holiday pets have been returned, but it is common to see returns throughout the year.

While speaking with the HSHC’s Executive director, Frankie Dennison, she said that when somebody decides to return an animal, it’s typically around two weeks after adopting them and despite their reasoning why, it is important to raise awareness of the commitment before adopting.

Dennison said that a pet is a lifetime commitment, which for animals, can be between 10-15 years. Returning the animals only causes stress for them because they have to leave the shelter after they’ve already been abandoned once, get to a home, and then be brought back into the shelter environment.

Dennison said new families should take more than just the first two to three weeks as the pet’s typical behavior because they just need time to adjust. One thing to consider before adopting is making sure you’re not going to have a lot of family around when you bring the pet home, because you want the pet to be able to get settled in.

For new adoptions, the Harrison County Humane Society recommends the three-three-three rule which is:

The animals need three days to fully decompress to the new environment

They need three weeks to get adjusted to your routine

By month three, they should be able to know that they’re fully a part of your family

Something that Dennison recommends is doing the week-long foster trial for any animal over 6 months, that way you can make sure the animal is a good fit for your family before adopting. The HSHC also offers meet and greets with your other pets to make sure they get along as well.