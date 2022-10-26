BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — In a press release on Wednesday, the Meadowbrook Mall once again teased a massive new project but left some important details to be desired.

Here’s what has been officially released about the project.

1. A major new business is moving to the mall

The Wednesday release said, “work is underway to make room for the largest merchant to ever open at Meadowbrook Mall.” The release also announced that the new vendor will tentatively arrive in 2023 and that an official announcement of the store will be in January 2023.

2. Stores will be moved to new locations

In order to make space for the new mystery store, other stores are shifting around. The release said that Marshalls, which is currently located on the movie theater end of the mall, will be moved to the Target concourse in a “modern, updated store space.”

3. Stores closing

Although not specifically related to the project, several stores have also recently closed or are closing in the Meadowbrook Mall. Joann Fabrics confirmed its closing earlier this month. It will vacate the mall on Jan. 22, 2023.

Other West Virginia malls have completely changed their structure in the past year as well. The Charleston Town Center announced in August that it is converting a chunk of the mall into a sports complex.

The emergence of new stores in outdoor plazas locally, including the new West Ridge Commons in Westover and Middletown Common in White Hall, suggests a shift in West Virginian’s preferred shopping experience.