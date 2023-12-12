CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Nutter fort and Simpson Elementary Schools were awarded $5.8 million by the West Virginia School Building Authority for additions and renovations after the schools absorbed students from the Norwood Elementary emergency closure.

This is just part of the over $111 million worth of funds given across the state to construct eight new schools and perform renovations on 14 schools.

Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler explained what renovations will be happening at Nutter Fort and Simpson to accommodate the additional students from Norwood. Stutler said Nutter Fort “absorbed the bulk of the kids.” The modular buildings at the school will be replaced and additional classrooms will be added.

At Simpson Elementary in Bridgeport, a large multipurpose room with basketball courts will be added the school.

“It was one of our only elementary schools that did not have any type of recreational area or gym or multipurpose room, so it was a high need there and then adding 80 more kids to that facility just made it even greater,” said Stutler.

Two additional classrooms will also be created at the school, according to Stutler.

Harrison County is currently in the designing phase of project and will soon be putting it up for bid with the goal to break ground spring of 2024, according to Stutler. She said construction will not disrupt normal school operations, and the length of the construction is yet to be announced.