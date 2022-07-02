CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County announced that the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will be in Clarksburg on July 2. The Wheeling Symphony will be performing at the Clarksburg Amphitheatre at 8 p.m. as part of their Celebrate America 2022 Tour.

The orchestra, conducted by Maestro John Devlin, will set a celebratory tone with patriotic tunes like the 1812 Overture, The Armed Forces Salute, and Stars and Stripes Forever.

Accompanying the orchestra will be West Virginia’s own Isaiah Keez as well as Eli Lambie and the Mojo Kings for original compositions and covers like Don’t Stop Believing, September, Rolling in the Deep, Locked out of Heaven and Can’t Stop the Feeling. The concert will conclude with patriotic tunes set to a fireworks display.

“Now that I have been a part of the Wheeling community for a few years, I’m getting to know the talented musicians who make the Ohio Valley their home,” said Devlin. “Eli Lambie has frequently played piano and keyboard with the orchestra and his band ‘The Mojo Kings’ are a hometown favorite. Isaiah Keez is an up-and-coming Hip-Hop artist and rapper that I have become acquainted with over the last year or so. When the orchestra, Eli and Isaiah come together on the same stage, we are going to have some musical fireworks – that’s for sure.”

“This concert is truly a wonderful event that has become a summer tradition for so many in our local community,” said Andy Walker, president of The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County. “It’s an honor for the Foundation to welcome the Wheeling Symphony in Harrison County. We’re grateful that we can make this a free event for the community thanks to the generosity of the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts. Mrs. Highland’s love for the arts has made a tremendous impact on our community and will continue to do so for years to come.”

The concert will be moved to The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in the event of rain.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will also be making stops in Canaan Valley, Weirton and Wheeling over the course of their Celebrate America 2022 Tour.

Those interested in learning more about the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and their Celebrate America 2022 Tour can visit their website at https://wheelingsymphony.com/.