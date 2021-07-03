Wheeling Symphony Orchestra rings in Fourth of July weekend in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Clarksburg held its Fourth of July celebration Friday night at the Clarksburg Amphitheater, and it was headlined by a performance from the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra was brought to Harrison County by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County.

Bronson Norris Murphy joined the orchestra.

Friday night’s show marked the first full-orchestra performance in front of a live audience for the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra since before the pandemic. It was the first leg of a three-stop tour it will be taking this summer. Special guest artist and Broadway performer Bronson Norris Murphy joined the orchestra on stage to sing American classic songs in honor of Independence Day.

“It’s just a wonderful night for the community to come out,” said Andy Walker, who is on the board of directors of the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County. “Just to get together as a community, especially after the past year and a half where we’ve not been able to gather.”

Following the performance, the city proceeded with its annual Fourth of July fireworks display.