BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two Harrison County neighbors whose lives were changed by the effects of the worldwide pandemic, have come together to form a unique business.

Michelle Kretchmar and Robert Allman are celebrating the grand opening of their new furniture-making business this weekend. Hillbilly Barrels in Bridgeport is now open and taking orders for custom-made rustic furniture made from whisky barrels.

The co-owners had been restoring furniture together and decided to make it a career focusing on customer-created barrel designs. They described some of the hard work that is done during their process.

“We sand them, we–literally most days when you come in here, you will see us black from head to toe,” said Kretchmar. “Today is kind of a different venue but, yes, we manufacture everything. We do the sawing, the sanding. The tabletops I do mostly because of my perfectionist part of me.”

“If you’re making cabinets or opening of the barrels up, they have to be clean,” explained Allman. “Obviously, they’re charred inside. A lot of them probably have a gallon of whiskey left in them. So, it’s a dirty process. We have to open the barrels up to fabricate, but we get the job done.”

Hillbilly Barrel will showcase a sampling of its production potential Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its official grand opening ceremony located at 415 Benedum Drive in Bridgeport.