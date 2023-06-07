CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More considerations have been approved for the Charles Pointe and White Oaks Project, through the Harrison County Commission meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting started off with a public hearing to the proposed amendment of Project No. 2 for the tax increment financing district in Harrison County designated “Harrison County Development District No. 3 – White Oaks,” and matters relating thereto. However, nobody that attended the meeting made a comment.

Charles Pointe Entrance (WBOY Image)

White Oaks construction from I-79 Saltwell Exit (WBOY Image)

During the meeting, a proposed resolution regarding the submission of a TIF application to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development has been approved for the White Oaks Project No. 2. Funds associated with the project were also approved to be financed from a series of bonds issued for the Charles Pointe Economic Opportunity Development District. These funds include:

Payment No. 5 – Developer Reimbursements – Various Vendors – $335,378.55

Payment No. 25 – MuniCap, Inc. – $150.00

Payment No. 69 – MuniCap, Inc. and UMB Bank – $23,002.25

Payment No. – MuniCap, Inc. and UMB Bank – $14,238.58

Commissioner Patsy Trecost told a 12 News reporter why it is important to welcome this project into the community. He said, “why wouldn’t we want to educate and why wouldn’t we want to create opportunity? Not only for the people that live here, to stay here, but to bring people here to live; and find out what a wonderful place it is to send your children to school, to go worship, and to just be a part of what we have here in Harrison County.”

The next Harrison County Commission meeting will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m.