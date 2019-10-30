White Oaks business park hosts annual Trunk-or-Treat community event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Ghouls and Goblins showed up to the annual trunk-or-treat put on by businesses and companies in the White Oaks Business Park Tuesday night.

More than a dozen organizations came out to the Thrasher Group parking lot. Cars were decked out in themes such as Peanuts gang and Jurassic Park and handed out treats during the evening. The Fairmont Falcone and WVU Mountaineer as well as other mascots showed up to help the kids fill their bags with sweet treats.

Thrasher group stated that the event is a great opportunity to give back to the community and hope to hold the event in their parking lot again next year.

“It provides a place where people can bring thing kids into a safe environment outside of traffic with known businesses, and known people where they can come dress up and have fun and get their candy,” said Chad Riley, CEO of the Thrasher Group.

The Thrasher Group stated that they will continue to host Trunk-or-Treat in their parking lot as long as the businesses and the employees in the business park show interest.