Wholesale Tire rebrands as In & Out Tire

One of Clarksburg’s oldest businesses is changing its image by rebranding.

Wholesale Tire in Clarksburg held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning to celebrate their name change to In & Out Tire. The business offers customers many services including brakes, struts, alignments, oil changes and a broad selection of tires and wheels.

“After seventy years we thought maybe we would change our name, rebrand the stores. We have a lot of nice new features,” said president of In & Out Tire Bill Wymer. “One of the things we like to do is promise that we’ll get your car tires mounted and balanced in forty four minutes or less. If not, your next oil change is free. We want customers coming into the store and not spend a lot of their extra time here, we want them to get in and out.”

In & out Tire had stores in Clarksburg, Buckhannon and Fairmont.