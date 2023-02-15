QUIET DELL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A news tip sent from a 12 News viewer on Tuesday showed Zach’s Run in Quiet Dell appear to be a vibrant green color, bringing questions and concern as to what the cause could be.

Algal Bloom

One possible explanation for this anomaly is known as “algal bloom.” The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) defines algal bloom, specifically harmful algal bloom (HAB) as a phenomenon that “occurs when toxin-producing algae grow excessively in a body of water.”

The NIEHS goes on to explain that certain environmental triggers such as warmer water, or excessive nutrients and sewage waste brought by runoff. They also warn that certain HABs that occur in freshwater have the potential of causing gastrointestinal illness and liver damage via the cyanobacteria Microcystis.

Antifreeze

Another explanation, though less likely, is an excessive amount of antifreeze or other bright-colored pollutant running off into the water from somewhere upstream. The CDC labels ethylene glycol—one of the primary ingredients of antifreeze—as being a colorless, syrupy liquid at room temperature and often colored a bright yellow-green when used in automotive antifreeze.

12 News affiliate station WOOD in Grand Rapids, MI reported a similar event occurring last December in their area with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy saying that it appeared to be a green dye that the city uses to test where stream water is flowing. Despite this response, the city of Grand Rapids claimed that it was not performing any tests that day, leaving the mystery still unsolved.

12 News reached out on Tuesday to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) about this phenomenon. They responded on Wednesday saying that they sent an inspector out to the site and spoke to the Quiet Dell complainant.

The WVDEP went on to say that the inspector did not observe any residual sheening or material in the stream, or impacts to vegetation or aquatic life. They concluded that based on their observations and conversations with the complainant, the culprit was likely aquatic dye testing, similar to the event in Grand Rapids.