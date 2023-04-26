BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Women, Infants & Children (WIC) is known to assist mothers and infants, though now they’re stretching their hands a little further in the community.

Over the last two years, officials from Harrison County WIC offices and the Harrison County Health Department, have pushed for more lead testing in the county.

The room in Bridgeport’s WIC office where testing is performed—it’s not as scary as it seems!

Since the start of the testing, officials say that the number of individuals participating in lead testing has significantly decreased over the years. In 2020, around 800 individuals were tested for lead poisoning whereas in 2022 only approximately 500 people were tested.

WIC has been able to provide testing with a grant through West Virginia DHHR’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, which is scheduled to run out in June of this year. WIC hopes to renew the grant, though if they can’t, it’s better for individuals to get tested now while available.

Though the effects of lead consumption touch everyone, children are most susceptible to the hazards of intake. 12 News spoke with Jason Nguyen, Nutritionist Supervisor and Dietician at regional WIC offices, on what those hazards look like.

“Children are our future, but unfortunately they’re the most vulnerable. So, their development and their growth is kind of what can, unfortunately, happen with a high lead level. It can affect their brain and can lead to lower IQ scores and learning disabilities, but also development things like speech and learning and fine motor skills,” Nguyen said.

Anyone who qualifies for a WIC clinic appointment is eligible for lead testing through WIC. This includes older children and fathers of families who receive WIC. For those who do not qualify, you can get tested through the Harrison County Health Department.

Be sure to check with WIC offices first, as their income guidelines have increased just this month with the hopes of helping more families in need. If you receive any assistance through DHHR with other programs, you are automatically eligible for WIC as well.

With the approval of another grant through the DHHR, WIC hopes to hold more pop-up clinics for the community to benefit from. Their next event is open to all of the public and will be at the Doddridge County Park on May 24th. You can find your local WIC program here.