Wilson Martino Dental donates lunches to first responders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County business helped celebrate First Responders Week by purchasing lunch for emergency officials.

Wilson Martino Dental and First Lunch partnered with Chick-Fil-A at the Meadowbrook Mall to prepare 1,000 lunches for police, firefighters and EMTs in the area. The lunches will also be given out Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lunches were prepared at the Chick-Fil-A at the Meadowbrook Mall.

Wilson Martino Dental and First Lunch said they are challenging the community to buy lunch for a first responder the rest of the week.

“We wanted to do something for our first responders. So, we thought, this is First Responders Week, so we thought we’d just buy them lunch,” said Robert Martino, owner of Wilson Martino Dental.

And if you can’t buy lunch for a first responder, you can donate a lunch through the First Lunch website, or by clicking here.