Wilson Martino Dental holds Freedom Day in honor of veterans & active military members

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison and Upshur county dental office is honoring veterans by giving them free dental services, along with many prizes.

Wilson Martino Dental offices celebrated its seventh annual Freedom Day in Bridgeport and Buckhannon on Thursday. Active military members, veterans and their families received free dental work and cleanings.

Several local businesses helped set up a gift table filled with food, gift certificates and other items of appreciation.

“We should do it every day. We should be thankful for the men and women who have fought, or been in another country, or been away from their families just for our freedom, so that we can be here today, and so we can do what we want,” said Robin McCauley, a dental hygienist for Wilson Martino Dental.

McCauley said Wilson Martino has plenty of gifts left over for veterans who were unable to make an appointment on Thursday.