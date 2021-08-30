Wilson Martino Dental pushes through COVID setbacks during annual scavenger hunt

Wilson Martino Dental presents $5,000 check to Team Jordan, the first place winners of their annual scavenger hunt 2021 (WBOY)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Wilson Martino Dental has been holding mini-scavenger hunts for weeks now on social media, and Sunday was supposed to be the big finale with 12 finalists competing for the five thousand dollar grand prize. However, the scavenger hunt was put in jeopardy after some of the families that were planning on competing were put into isolation due to COVID.

The dental group was looking forward to connecting with the community.

“We wanted to bring something that would be fun. Get everybody out and about,” said Wendy Boyce. “We had clues all through service areas from Randolph County to Mon County, and we thought it would just be something that would get families out visiting businesses something fun to do this summer.”

The scavenger hunt was delayed until later in the afternoon when teams that consisted of park-goers completed for the big prize.

The first-place winner was “Team Jordan” lead by Monika Jordan.