Wilson Martino Dental to offer free treatments to veterans, military members for Freedom Day USA

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Wilson Martino Dental is saying thank you to our military with a special event next month.

Freedom Day USA will take place this year on October 8. Anyone who has served or is currently serving in the military will receive free dental care on that day, as well as his or her family members.

All Wilson Martino offices will be participating all day during business hours and employees explained that this is a great opportunity to show their appreciation for the sacrifices our troops have made.

“Without our military and our veterans, we would not be living in our free country. They have given everything and our offer extends to the immediate family of our active military as well because we’re aware that sacrifices are made on every level when a family member is deployed,” said Wendy Boyce with Wilson Martino.

To make an appointment for Freedom Day USA, call any Wilson Martino dental office.