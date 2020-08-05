Wilson Martino holds Free Kids Day across 7 locations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Wilson Martino Dental provided hundreds of kids throughout North Central West Virginia with free dental care on Wednesday.

Wilson Martino held its annual Free Kids Day event in all of its seven different office locations. Children were able to get a free check-up and cleaning while dentists were standing by for any additional work that may be needed.

The Smile Defenders superheroes were also standing by to help the children get through their first dental visit.

“If a child has not has their first dental visit yet, it’s a great way to get comfortable coming into the office, learning what happens, kind of getting a feel for that first appointment and then we can set them on the road for healthy smiles for life,” said Wilson Martino Dental’s Wendy Boyce. “Additionally, a lot of us don’t have dental insurance coverage or it’s just not that great. So we want to make sure that parents have a resource so that their children can get the care that they need and deserve.”

Wilson Martino Dental also offers another free day of dental care called Freedom Day. It is held during the fall and takes care of those in the military and veterans who have served the country.