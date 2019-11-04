Wilson Martino hosts holiday coat drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Wilson Martino Dental is holding a coat drive for the holiday season.

All offices are accepting new and gently used coats, jackets and sweaters that community members no longer wear.

These coats will then be donated to the Salvation Army.

“It’s a way for the community to get involved. It’s a way for Wilson Martino to make our business open so that we can be that drop off location to be able to help our community in all kinds of different ways. There’s not one thing we can do, we can do all kinds of things,” said Robin McCauley of Wilson Martino Dental.

Donations will be accepted now through November 29.