CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival (WVIHF) is hosting a wine tasting on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Gore Luxe in downtown Clarksburg. This event is one of many fundraisers that the organization has throughout the year to raise money for the three-day festival on Labor Day weekend.

According to Marsha Viglianco, a board member for the WVIHF, these fundraisers help fund some of the expenses that are taken on while planning it, which she describes as a “pretty big festival.”

Viglianco said that “Italians like drinking wine,” which is why the WVIHF has a wine tasting as one of their annual fundraisers.

“A lot of wine is made in Italy, so it’s sort of a tradition—wine goes with the Italian Festival like beer and Germany go together. Germans and beer—Italians and wine, among other things…and food,” Viglianco said.

The WVIHF also hosts two spaghetti dinners every year, as a nod to the popular Italian dish. Other fundraisers include 12 Days of Christmas, which is when different prizes worth $250 or more are raffled around Christmastime, and bingo that’s hosted in Village Square.

“We try to do something every single month,” Viglianco said. This year, the organization will also be raffling off a beef and a gun in addition to their regular fundraisers.

According to Viglianco, the WVIHF is able to raise approximately 15 to 20 thousand dollars each year between all of the different fundraisers. She said that the WVIHF is a $500,000 festival that is primarily funded by sponsorships, vendors on the street and drinks sold during the festival. She said that this funding helps the festival “make ends meet,” something it seldom does most years.

Haunting Hills Farm Winery and North Central Distributors Inc. will both be present at the wine tasting with wines for people to sample—or buy. There will also be food and appetizers available for purchase, such as miniature charcuterie boards.

Tickets for this wine tasting are $25 per person, which can be purchased in advance or at the door on the 27th. The event will last from 1-5 p.m.