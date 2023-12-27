CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Winston’s Café officially introduced itself to downtown Clarksburg on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting event.

According to Amanda Winston, owner and operator of the café, the purpose of this grand opening was “basically to let everyone know that we are open and we want people to come in.”

The restaurant first opened at 321 West Main Street the week before Thanksgiving, soft-launching that Thursday and Friday. The following week, the café was open for the three business days leading up to Thanksgiving.

“We wanted to have the ribbon cutting now versus then so that we could work out all the kinks of the business and operation, and try to get everything on a smoother-running base,” Winston said. “And it means a lot to officially have the ribbon cutting now because that means we are fully open and ready to go.”

Winston’s Café serves bagel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch, as well as specialty paninis called ‘Toasties,’ but its main feature is the doughnuts. The café carries a wide variety of donut flavors, and in Winston’s words, “a lot of people love them. They’re very sweet and soft.”

Winston said that her daughters’ father, Chris Lane, initially wanted to open a doughnut shop, which is where the idea came from. “And I told him that you couldn’t just have a doughnut shop, like it had to be more than that.”

According to Lane, Winston’s Café currently offers online ordering, pick-up, and delivery services via its website. Starting next month, they will also have online catering available, as well as booking for event rentals and meeting spaces.

Lane said that people will get the chance to rent out the café on weekends for events such as birthday parties, celebrations, etc. However, the meeting spaces will be available for rental slots throughout the week.