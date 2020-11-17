Winter Weather Awareness Week: how to stay safe at home and on the roads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- This week is Winter Weather Awareness Week. Officials with the National Weather Service have said that it is important to remember how to stay safe both at home and on the roads as the seasons change.

With snow becoming more common across West Virginia during this time of year, citizens should prepare for more dangerous driving conditions and power outages. It is important to always have an emergency kit with at least three days’ worth of food and water on hand in case of an emergency.

Before traveling, always check the forecast of your current location and the location you plan to go to. Practice safe driving and check for road closures ahead of time.