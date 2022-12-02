CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Clarksburg Visitors Bureau hosted a WinterFest parade in downtown Clarksburg Friday to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

The parade featured high school marching bands and dance teams as well as floats from local businesses and organizations, with many of the parade participants passing out candy and toys to kids along the streets. An artisans market, holiday crafts, live entertainment, an art exhibit, live nativity and petting zoo will all be available in downtown Clarksburg on Dec. 3, including an opportunity to visit Santa Claus.

“It gives me chills actually, It is hard to believe that a small town like Clarksburg can have so many that can come for the parade to celebrate. We have a tree lighting after the parade and Santa is going to magically going to light the tree. And it is just great to see everybody come together for that,” said Tina Yoke, Executive Director of Clarksburg Visitors Bureau.

12 News’ own Snowbird and other WBOY employees also had some fun participating in the 2022 WinterFest parade.

Bridgeport will also be hosting a holiday parade on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.