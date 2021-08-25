Woman celebrated her 103 birthday in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A woman who grew up in a southern West Virginia mining town in Wyoming County celebrated her 103rd birthday in Harrison County on Wednesday.

Virginia Cook was born in 1918 in a small mining camp outside the town of Mullins. She graduated from WVU in 1939 then spent thirty-three years teaching Home Economics at Mullins High School. Virginia has two kids, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The birthday girl was married to her husband for almost sixty-three years before he died in 2004 at the age of eighty-nine.

Her daughter said she eats healthy, never smokes, has beaten cancer twice and even had her life story published many years ago. “And this is an article she wrote, ’89 Years in the Coal Fields’,” Virginia’s daughter, Barbara Bean explained. “Here she is with her brother and sister as a child, and this is the high school and this is when they were married in 1940.”

Bean said her Mom has days where she is alert and talkative but had every right to take a birthday snooze today at the age of 103.