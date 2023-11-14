CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a teenage boy in the back in Clarksburg.

Amber Zenisek

On Nov. 7, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were called to the area of Clay Street for a reported stabbing, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they learned that the incident had occurred at an apartment on Clay Street where a 17-year-old male “had been stabbed in the back” and was now at the nearby Hardee’s, officers said.

Officers then spoke with the victim, who told them that Amber Zenisek, 35, of Clarksburg, had been the attacker; video surveillance showed that Zenisek “stabbed him in the back” … “with a large knife after he turned around to walk away,” according to the complaint.

Zenisek has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.