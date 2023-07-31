CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman is facing charges after West Virginia State Police say she led them on a chase; fentanyl was later found inside a bag with her belongings.

Cherokee Martin

Cherokee Martin, 22, of Shinnston, was arrested on Friday, July 28 according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they attempted to stop a Ford Escape that had crossed the center line on U.S. Route 19 near Gypsy, and the vehicle stopped at the Ellis Restaurant, but when the trooper got out, the driver took off.

During the chase, troopers say a red container was thrown from the driver’s side of the SUV, as well as another item on Apple Jack Road. The chase ended when the driver lost control of the SUV and collided with the embankment on Lumberport Road, according to the complaint.

Troopers say one of the passengers fled over the embankment, one was placed in a patrol vehicle and another was transported to United Hospital Center with possible injuries.

K-9 Max, with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, arrived on scene and performed an open-air sniff of the SUV, alerting to narcotics in the vehicle.

During a search of the SUV, law enforcement officers found “a large amount of a white powdery substance that field tested positive to contain fentanyl, a set of digital scales, a loaded .9mm handgun and a box of baking soda.”

Troopers say one of the passengers had $420 in cash on him “in denominations consistent with the sales of illicit substances.”

The driver, identified as Martin, “showed signs of impairment” during a roadside impairment evaluation, the complaint said.

The items that were thrown from the vehicle were later found, and an additional amount of presumed fentanyl was found, troopers said.

Martin was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and fleeing while driving under the influence.