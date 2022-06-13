CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after deputies found fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

Renee Thomas

On June 9, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle while in the area of Nutter Street in Eastview for having its rear passenger tag light out, according to a criminal complaint.

During the traffic stop, deputies made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, including Renee Thomas, 43, of Clarksburg, and walked a K-9 unit around the vehicle to perform a free-air sniff which resulted in a positive indication for narcotics, deputies said.

While performing a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies were informed of outstanding warrants against Thomas, at which point deputies placed her under arrest, according to the complaint.

A search of Thomas’s person resulted in deputies locating fentanyl in her bra lining, as well as a brown bag on top of groceries in the vehicle which contained methamphetamine, deputies said.

Thomas has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.