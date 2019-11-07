Women United of Harrison County hope to bring change within the community

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Women United, an affinity group started by The United Way of Harrison County hosted it’s first mixer Wednesday evening at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

The group is inviting the women of Harrison County to come out and join them in initiating social change within the community.

“Everything that we face in Harrison County, women are affected by and I just think that there’s a lot of women out there that can be involved and this is just a good opportunity for them to join ‘Women United,'” said Charla Nutter, United Way Board President.

For more ways to get involved with Women United you can contact The United Way of Harrison County.