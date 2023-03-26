CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg History Museum honored Women’s History Month by featuring several local female authors at their locations inside the Harrison County BOE building Saturday.

The importance of Women’s History Month is to share the knowledge of women’s strengths and their contributions in history.

Among those attending was Miss West Virginia, Krystian Leonard, who came to celebrate the women who have fought for equality, justice and opportunity.

“First off, women are the most important creatures that were ever, ever brought on this earth. We control just about everything; men think they do but really, it’s women. And women are the mothers, you know, we raise the children, we also go out and work, we are also independent people, and that is the way women should be,” said Marsha Viglianco, a member of the Clarksburg History Museum.

National Women’s History Month can trace its roots back to March 8, 1875, when women from a number of New York City factories held a protest over poor working conditions.

“We are working on tourism, we are working on Stonewall Jackson exhibits. March is Women’s History Month, so we did the women’s authors. We also got a genealogical contest going on for seniors,” Viglianco said.

Members of the Clarksburg History Museum said that they are working on a sports history section that will highlight all of the local sports heroes from the area who made it to professional status in their sport.