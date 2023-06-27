CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wonder Bar Steakhouse has once again received a distinction as one of the best wine restaurants, one of only three in West Virginia.

Every year, Wine Spectator releases a list of restaurants that received the Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award. For the ninth year in a row, the Wonder Bar received the Award of Excellence.

If you’d like to visit the Wonder Bar but don’t know what to order, Wine Spectator said its strengths are French and Californian wines. Wonder Bar is also considered “inexpensive” by Wine Spectator, meaning there are plenty of options for less than $50 a bottle in its 305 selections.

Wonder Bar’s cuisine of seafood and steakhouse favorites is considered moderately expensive, meaning that the cost of a typical two-course meal will cost between $40 and $65.

Of the 2,001 awarded restaurants, two others in West Virginia, Final Cut Steakhouse in Charles Town and the Main Dining Room at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, each received the Best of Award of Excellence.

To see more information and wine lists for West Virginia’s three award-winning wine restaurants, click here.