Woody Thrasher launches campaign for governor with kickoff event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Woody Thrasher hosted a kickoff event at the Robinson Grand Theater on Sunday to celebrate his 2020 campaign for governor.

Local officials and community members were in attendance, as well as donors and supporters from all over north central West Virginia.

Thrasher said he was excited to celebrate in his hometown and wants to be an involved governor who faces problems head-on.

“Fundamentally, we need to improve how the state government works. You know, I think we do that by having a governor who is there full time, lives in the mansion, shows up for work every day and deals with those issues one at a time to get them improved and resolve them,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher said he and his team will file official paperwork on Monday.