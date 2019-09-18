Work on Charles Pointe retail development set to begin immediately

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Representatives with Genesis Partners have officially announced the retailer that would anchor phase two of the Charles Pointe master plan, at the Harrison County Commission meeting, Wednesday.

Site preparation has now begun on a retail pad that will be anchored by a 200,000 square foot Menards Home Improvement Center.

The total building construction of the new retail site will be more than $100 million and Menards is expected to employ as many as 150 people.

Genesis Partners planning and engineering director Rob Stuart said the new site is already attracting attention from other national retailers.

“The projected annual sales tax from that facility is estimated to be about $118,000 annually,” Stuart said. “It’s pretty significant and hopefully it’s new retailers. We’re not closing doors somewhere else and opening new, we’re truly adding to what we have here.”

As of now, the current estimated opening date for the shopping center is in the spring of 2021.