BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) World Championship, which is taking place in Buckhannon, is continuing its busy schedule of events.

On Friday night from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m., all band members from around the world and the community of Buckhannon will be welcomed to attend the Music on Main Celebration.

The event will be hosted on Main Street in Buckhannon and the street closed from end to end, lined with stages on both sides. The main stage will have performances by Rick Caves Road Show and the West Virginia University Alumni Band.

Randy Sanders, chairman of the WAMSB Buckhannon Host Committee, said “it brings uh, world-wide attention. We have media here from all over the world. We are live streaming our events all over the world. We’re showing the world just exactly what West Virginia, the United States and in our case, Buckhannon is all about and that’s hospitality, that’s beauty, that’s embracing our mountains, uh the skies that you look over the treetops to see, uh and back to the original part, our people.”

Entertainment is free and open to the public.