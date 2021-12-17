Wreath-laying to honor veterans at Clarksburg cemetery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Knights of Columbus honored veterans by placing wreaths at their gravesites in Clarksburg on Friday afternoon.

The Catholic Fraternal Service Organization reached out to the Wreaths Across America program wanting to honor veterans’ gravesites at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Clarksburg. The cemetery has 840 veteran tombstones.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company donated most of the money needed to purchase the wreaths and also had 16 volunteers helping with Friday’s project.

“Veterans Affairs is a very important charitable opportunity for our company in serving our neighbors here,” said Samantha Norris, BHE GT&S Communications. “Whether that be hiring, employing veterans when they come back and giving them a good opportunity to better their families or sustaining the legacy here in our community for events like this.”

“First thing you want to do is to remember your veterans, to honor them and then make sure, pass on to other generations what the veterans have done and people in the military do for the country,” said Anthony Ovies, Knights of Columbus. “Without our freedoms and them fighting for our freedoms, we would not have freedoms.”

The Knights of Columbus will have a wreath-laying ceremony at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Holy Cross Cemetery. That ceremony will be free and open to the public.