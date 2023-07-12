CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit is currently on a nationwide tour and has finally made it to West Virginia.

On Wednesday, the exhibit stopped by the Harrison County Board of Education building for locals to come see. While touring the free exhibit, attendees were able to the story behind Wreaths Across America, how it has grown, how the wreaths are made every year, as well as the symbols behind them. A QR code was also on display that provided K-12 lesson plans that teachers can use free of charge.

The QR code to lesson plans for all grade levels.

The exhibit talked about how a veteran’s wreath is a symbol of honor, respect, and victory. The evergreens stand for longevity and endurance, the forest scent for purity and simplicity, a red bow for great sacrifice, and a circular shape for eternity. A total of ten balsam bouquets make up each veteran’s wreath representing the 10 special qualities veterans embody, which are:

Belief in a greater good.

Love for each other.

Strength, work ethic, and character.

Honesty and integrity.

Humility, selflessness, and modesty.

Ambitions and aspirations.

Optimism for America.

Concern for the future.

Pride in their duties.

Hopes and dreams that didn’t always come true, but left them with no regrets.

According to an ambassador and driver of the exhibit, Andy Tatum, the mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach the next generation the value of freedom, which is exactly what they’re doing through the mobile exhibit.

While speaking with 12 News, Tatum, explained why the wreaths are important to him. He said, “one of them that they’re for, is my son. I’m a gold star dad, and I lost Daniel, my son, he’s a marine. I lost him on Christmas Eve, they notified us on Christmas morning at 10 o’clock. So my new normal started there. And I found out that it’s not how much you can work or make money, it’s what you do in life that’s important – that you’re leaving a legacy. This is a legacy that you can only dream of having. This keeps my son alive, as well as all of the other people that we lay wreaths down and say their name every year.”

This mobile exhibit is on a mission of its own when it comes to Vietnam Veterans. The exhibit has partnered with the Pentagon to find those veterans and to welcome them home with a special lapel pin, a presidential proclamation, and a special “challenge coin” from Wreaths Across America.

If you missed the exhibit on Wednesday, American Legion Post 71 will be hosting the Mobile Exhibit at 225 W Washington Street in Charles Town on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public. They will also be in the Poconos Mountains for a NASCAR race on the weekend of July 21.