CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced on Monday via a release that its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour will make stops in West Virginia in July to honor those who served.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who have served and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” Karen Worcester, executive director, said. “The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. Through our partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the Exhibit also serves as an official ‘Welcome Home’ location for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.”

WAA said in the release that the MEE will provide interactive exhibits, short films and other stories for community members to see and discuss with one another. The MEE also reportedly serves as a mobile museum that seeks to educate visitors about the Vietnam war and how those in the U.S. military lived while serving.

The MEE will make two stops in West Virginia, one in Clarksburg and the other in Charles Town. Clarksburg’s stop will be on Wednesday, July 12 and will be hosted by the Harrison County Board of Education at 445 W Main Street from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

All veterans, active-duty military, military families and local community members are invited by WAA to come out and see the exhibit. WAA representatives and volunteers will reportedly be in attendance to speak with community members and answer questions.

