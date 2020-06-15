WV American Legion Post 13 observes Flag Day with retirement ceremony

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American Legion Post 13 in Clarksburg honored Flag Day and the nation’s colors with a flag retirement ceremony.

A prayer was held over the flags as veteran men and women in attendance were paying their respect in observance. Post officials said they are proud of the community for bringing in flags to give them a proper retirement. Members also explained they have received an overwhelming number of flags that would otherwise end up in the landfill.

“We are not disrespecting at all. So, this flag that has been serviced and is no longer in service anymore we will retire it,” said Michael Greaver, American Legion Post 13 Commander.

The Legion asks the public if they have a flag that is tattered and unfit to fly, they can drop it off to American Legion Post 13 in Clarksburg to be retired.