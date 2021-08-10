WV Army National Guard helps distribute bottled water, water filters to Clarksburg residents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board has been distributing cases of bottled water and Brita water filters to the Clarksburg community in response to the water lead issue. On Tuesday, the board received help from a special military group.

On Aug. 10, the West Virginia Army National Guard drove around Clarksburg to deliver the supplies to residents who have records of lead services lines by the water board.

Cases of water bottles sit in the back of a military vehicle

The water board stresses that not every house on a street will receive supplies, saying it’s all based on records of service lines by the board.

Officials said they’re employing the help of the National Guard because of the manpower needed.

“The National Guard are in the neighborhoods. We don’t want people to be alarmed because it’s a manpower issue. We’re in the business of running a water treatment facility and delivery system, and we have a limited staff,” said Al Cox, board member of the Clarksburg Water Board.

The National Guard will be delivering supplies for the next several weeks.