NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Nutter Fort Mayor Sam Maxson has announced that the WV Blackberry Festival will not be returning.

“The heartfelt decision to bring the festival to an end was an exceedingly difficult decision to make,” Maxson said. “We have worked extremely hard to make the festival a success for 24 years and want to thank the public for all their support as well as The Nutter Fort Fire Department, Nutter Fort Police Department, the Public Works Department, the Harrison County Sheriff Department, my fellow council members, the whole Town of Nutter Fort, the Clarksburg Park Board, our volunteers, our many faithful vendors, and my fellow committee members.”

This announcement comes after the past two Blackberry Festivals were canceled due to the threat of COVID-19.